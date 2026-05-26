New Zealand prepares biometric age credential for Govt.nz digital wallet

New Zealand’s Digital Kiwi Access Card, with biometrics provided by NEC, will be available within months, bringing a new option for biometric age assurance to citizens and international visitors over 18. However, the exact launch date has not yet been determined, as Hospitality New Zealand works out the final details.

The rollout represents one of the first real-world deployments of a government-accredited age credential within New Zealand’s emerging digital identity ecosystem. It also reflects a broader global shift toward wallet-based age assurance, where verifiable credentials and biometrics are increasingly being used to prove eligibility while minimizing the amount of personal information shared during transactions.

The Kiwi Access Card, previously known as the 18+ Card, is managed by Hospitality NZ as a proof-of-age alternative to a driver’s license or passport. The industry group is working with the government to ensure the introduction of the digital age credential – and the requirement for businesses to accept it – doesn’t put an extra burden on its members in the form of added costs or disruptions.

Over time, measures could involve linking the card with payment systems.

According to NZ Digitising Government and Public Service Minister Judith Collins, Hospitality NZ has worked with the Department of Internal Affairs to make the Digital Kiwi Access Card the first accredited digital credential available in the recently launched Govt.nz App digital ID wallet.

“This digital credential could be used by customers to present their Kiwi Access Card on their phone at a bar or event entrance, so staff can confirm age eligibility quickly and securely without handling a physical card,” says the minister.

The system is built on NEC’s Identity Cloud Platform, using global verifiable credential standards and biometrics. It aims to minimize data sharing, reduce identity theft and fraud, and simplify compliance with age verification requirements. NEC and Hospitality NZ are seeking accreditation under the Digital Identity Services Trust Framework, which helps providers and accredited services ensure privacy and security, and gives users more control over their data.

The Digital Kiwi Access Card could become an early test case for how government digital wallets are used beyond identity and public services, extending into age-restricted commerce, hospitality and event access. If adoption is successful, it may provide a model for additional wallet-based credentials in New Zealand’s broader digital identity framework.

Article Topics

age verification | biometrics | digital government | digital ID | digital wallet | Govt.nz app | NEC