Estonia launches €21.65M procurement for EU Digital Identity Wallet

Estonia’s Information System Authority (RIA) has issued a procurement to develop and deploy a compliant European Digital Identity Wallet for national use.

The procurement reflects the shift from EU digital identity policy and pilot programs toward operational deployment of wallet infrastructure across member states ahead of mandatory EUDI Wallet availability requirements.

The €21.65 million (US$25.1 million) tender includes operating the service for five years once launched. The contract will cover software development, integration and ongoing service provision across the European Economic Area (EEA).

The tender seeks a single partner responsible for building and implementing the wallet in line with EU requirements and which must also be compatible with Estonia’s existing eID ecosystem. Estonian cybersecurity and digital identity firm Cybernetica, an existing RIA partner, has previously conducted technical analysis of the wallet architecture and its interoperability potential across EU member states.

“We are looking for a comprehensive solution from tenderers that enables users to securely store and present authentication data, use various types of attestation of attributes, and give digital signatures,” said Margit Aus, head of the EUDI Wallet at RIA.

RIA is using a competitive dialogue procedure and expects to invite between three and five applicants to the second stage. The 96-month contract includes multiple extension options.

The project is classified as an innovative strategic procurement. Estonia plans to create the first user‑centric digital identity ecosystem aligned with the EU’s common architecture framework.

Estonia’s approach reflects the broader European shift from centralized database-driven identity systems toward decentralized and self-sovereign credential models that allow users to selectively share verified attributes across borders.

Environmental requirements and accessibility criteria for people with disabilities will be included in the contract. The tender is not divided into lots due to the technical and security interdependencies of the system.

Applications must be submitted electronically by June 29. The procurement is open in Estonian and English. Further details have been published in the Public Procurement Register.

As EU member states move from pilot programs to production-scale deployments, national wallet procurements are becoming a key battleground for Europe’s next generation of digital identity infrastructure.

Article Topics

digital wallets | Estonia | EU Digital Identity Wallet | procurement | tender