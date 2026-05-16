Biometrics lawyer Dan Saeedi talks BIPA on Biometric Update Podcast

Dan Saeedi is a BIPA buster. The renowned Chicago attorney, CIPP/US,a partner and team co-lead of the biometric privacy team at Blank Rome, specializes in biometrics, class action litigation and privacy law. He’s handled over 50 class actions related to Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act and other privacy laws, including the first BIPA case tried in Illinois federal court. Per his bio for law firm BlankRome, Saeedi “consistently delivers favorable outcomes for clients entangled in consumer and employee privacy disputes across various industries, including manufacturing, logistics, IT, gaming, marketing, healthcare, entertainment, and retail.”

Which is to say, if companies get hit with big-ticket biometric class action suits under BIPA, Dan Saeedi can help.

“There are still filings, usually every day,” Saeedi says, “but not at the same frequency, and I do think that’s a function of the lower hanging fruit cases having been filed and dealt with. And now there’s more of a focus on potentially larger cases, maybe cases involving artificial intelligence, maybe cases involving new products, new technology deployments. It’s not as frequent, but it’s potentially more potent.”

The full conversation is available on the latest episode of the Biometric Update Podcast.

Listen now: Spotify, Apple, YouTube, Podbean

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Article Topics

Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) | Biometric Update Podcast | biometrics | Blank Rome | lawsuits