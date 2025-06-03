FB pixel

UIDAI runs Biometric SDK Benchmarking competition with cash prizes

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in collaboration with IIIT-Hyderabad has launched a competition to test fingerprint-based authentication in biometric algorithms.

The competition invites researchers and developers to leverage UIDAI’s unique field-collected dataset to improve accuracy in biometric models for real-world conditions.

The initial phase of the Biometric SDK Benchmarking challenge hones in on fingerprint authentication, focusing on testing 1:1 matching algorithms for children aged 5-10 with updates after five-10 years.

The competition evaluates participants’ algorithms against a large anonymized biometric dataset within a secured UIDAI sandbox. The competition began March 25 and is still accepting submission. It appears the deadline for submissions has been extended to June 25.

The competition offers prizes of up to $9,000 (Rs 7.7 lakhs) with the opportunity to collaborate with UIDAI in advancing biometric technologies.

Participants in the SDK benchmarking competition must be researchers and developers from industry, research institutions, and academia working in the area of biometrics recognition.

Following the fingerprint challenge, UIDAI will also launch SDK benchmarking competitions for iris and face biometric authentication.

“With a large dataset of real-world biometric data, encompassing diverse geographies and demographics in India, the competition ensures algorithm testing across various challenges and generalisability to real-world scenarios,” the UIDAI said.

“Developers can identify areas for improvement, and benefit from understanding their performances with peers by participating in the competition.”

To learn more about the Biometric SDK Benchmarking Competition the UIDAI has set up a dedicated website here.

 

