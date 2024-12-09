FB pixel

Contactless 3D biometric sensor to debut in Las Vegas

| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Fingerprint Recognition
CES 2025 is around the corner, and a release says MetaOptics Technologies Pte Ltd will be on hand in Las Vegas from January 7-10, to unveil its latest advancements in metalens-powered consumer electronics.

Among them is its non-contact 3D biometric sensor, which uses proprietary metalens technology to enable highly accurate biometric measurements, including fingerprint recognition, without the need for physical contact.

Singapore-based MetaOptics says the contactless biometric product addresses the “growing demand for hygienic, reliable, and fast biometric solutions across industries ranging from consumer electronics to healthcare and automotive.”

MetaOptics will also showcase its pico projector, an ultra-lightweight device weighing 80 grams and measuring 45mm x 58mm x 30mm. The projector operates directly from a mobile phone or laptop via a USB-C connection.

