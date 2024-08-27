Child safety app features Idemia contactless fingerprint biometric technology

Idemia Public Security North America is collaborating with My Family ID to offer a way for families to capture and store biometric identification information for their children using a dedicated mobile app.

The My Family ID app offers a contactless biometric fingerprint scanner and child safety profile available for smartphones. It allows users to take a high-resolution photograph of a child’s face and capture detailed fingerprint images, moving beyond the limitations of traditional fingerprinting methods.

The app enables families to create fully encrypted digital ID profiles for up to six members, and can store biographic identification details such as name, date of birth, physical description, allergies, medications, and guardian contact information. All data is stored only on the user’s device.

Charles Still, the creator of My Family ID, is a retired juvenile detective and owner of Secure Live Scan, in Orange County, California. Secure Live Scan is a Live Scan fingerprinting service that works with organizations including Disneyland, The Rescue Mission, YMCA and The Boys and Girls Club.

Available on the Apple App Store and Google Play, the app serves as a tool for quickly disseminating a child’s information to law enforcement in the event they go missing. Authorities often require a current photograph, descriptive details, and fingerprints to aid in locating missing persons. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) emphasize the importance of fingerprints for identification. Through the app, families can generate a PDF of the child’s safety profile, which can be shared with law enforcement or caregivers.

“We are a long-time partner to the law enforcement community with our globally recognized biometric and fingerprint technology and high-ranking performance in the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)’s benchmarks,” says Donnie Scott, CEO, IDEMIA Public Security North America. “Our team is excited to work with My Family ID to help bring another important and effective tool to law enforcement to keep communities across our country safe.”

The app’s biometric features also include facial recognition capabilities, providing law enforcement with high-quality images suitable for identification purposes. This feature is not limited to children and can also be used for adults and seniors.

