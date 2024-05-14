Goodix develops ultrasonic fingerprint biometrics sensor for fast authentication  

Goodix Technology, a provider of fingerprint and touchscreen solutions for mobile phones, has partnered with vivo, a smartphone manufacturer, to develop an ultrasonic biometric sensor. Unlike traditional light-based methods, this technology utilizes a proprietary CMOS sensor architecture capable of detecting ultrasonic signals. The self-developed CMOS architecture enhances signal-to-noise (SNR) ratio and recognition performance.

Unlike traditional optical fingerprint sensors, which rely on light to capture a 2D image of a fingerprint, the Goodix ultrasonic fingerprint sensor utilizes ultrasonic waves. These waves capture surface details and unique features of the finger in 3D.

“Our dedication to customer-centric innovation, along with the utilization of our newly patented solutions, enables us to propel the progress and commercial scaling of ultrasonic fingerprint technology, ultimately enhancing the global mobile experience with greater intelligence and security,” says Sandy Hu, President of Goodix.

Goodix has enhanced the efficiency and biometric performance of its sensor by integrating acoustic processing at the wafer level, leading to reduced costs and improved scalability. This processing level can potentially enhance the SNR and reliability of the detection mechanism.

Implementing a low-voltage driving system reduces power consumption, particularly in the context of smartphone or wearable device technology. Goodix asserts that it has streamlined the hardware complexity necessary for manufacturing ultrasonic fingerprint sensors.

The company has showcased this technology in the vivo X100 ultra smartphone, marking the widespread adoption of its ultrasonic fingerprint technology in commercial products. Goodix notees that the collaboration with vivo represents the biometric solution’s first large-scale commercialization effort.

“The surging demand for ultrasonic fingerprint sensors in mobile authentication is driven by the rapid evolution of the latest pol-less display technology,” Hu emphasizes.

Article Topics

fingerprint biometrics | fingerprint sensors | Goodix | smartphones