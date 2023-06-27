Integrated Biometrics scanners now compliant with MOSIP Android specs

Integrated Biometrics has completed the process to show the compliance of its mobile fingerprint biometrics scanners with MOSIP for Android.

Compliance with the Android specifications of the Modular Open Source Identity Platform gives governments that want to implement foundational ID systems by enrolling citizens’ biometrics on Android devices the option of using IB scanners.

The company already offers compliance with MOSIP’s Windows specifications.

“With the launch of Android specs, our main mission was to expedite the development of portable, affordable, and reliable enrollment solutions to governments and organizations around the world,” says Sanjith Sundaram, head of the partner ecosystem at MOSIP.

Sundaram also notes that Integrated Biometrics’ Five-O and Kojak fingerprint scanners are already integrated with a number of MOSIP partner solutions.

IB says its lightweight, low power consumption fingerprint scanners provide fast and accurate enrollment and identity verification in remote locations and under harsh environmental conditions. The electrical field created by IB scanners have also been found to protect against communicable illnesses like Covid.

“Integrated Biometrics is committed to providing leading-edge biometric fingerprint scanners that address the unique challenges faced by developing nations and organizations with limited resources,” says David Gerulski, EVP, Integrated Biometrics. “By achieving compliance with MOSIP for Android, we are expanding our capabilities to deliver reliable and cost-effective identity solutions that can make a tangible impact in these regions.”

MOSIP is up to 80 commercial partners, and is also building an ecosystem of labs to support its standardization and certification efforts.

