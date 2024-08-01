FB pixel

| Abhishek Jadhav
Brazilian police modernize documentation with SecuGen fingerprint scanners
 

SecuGen has integrated its Hamster Pro 20 biometric scanners with Futura’s software to enable civil police in Mato Grosso, Brazil to authenticate digital documentation workflows. Reseller TechMag is responsible for distributing SecuGen’s biometric devices within Brazil, making the fingerprint scanner available for this project.

The incorporation of fingerprint biometrics enhances the security of sensitive digital police documents, ensuring that only authorized personnel can access and authenticate the information, the company reports. The SecuGen Hamster Pro 20 is equipped with a fake finger rejection system to prevent spoofed fingerprints.

“We are pleased to partner with Futura and TechMag to deliver this transformative solution for the Mato Grosso police department,” says Jeff Brown, vice president of sales at SecuGen.

Brown mentioned that implementing a biometric system in the police force would improve procedural efficiency and lead to a reduction in operational costs by more than US$190,000 per year. This, in turn, will enable the police department to allocate its resources more effectively.

Additionally, to ensure a strong chain of custody and reduce processing time, fingerprint signatures can be collected from third parties, victims, interrogated individuals, and witnesses involved in police procedures.

Earlier this year, SecuGen introduced the SecuGen IQ SC1 contact smart card reader, which reportedly has a lifespan of up to 200,000 card insertion cycles.

