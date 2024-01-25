Fingerprint scanners from Integrated Biometrics and DataWorks Plus help ID the dead

Integrated Biometrics thin-line Danno FAP 30 biometric capture device is being integrated into a toolkit that the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office in Akron, Ohio uses to identify the dead.

According to a release, DataWorks Plus’ Evolution 3 handheld is a smartphone-based fingerprinting device that captures a cadaver’s fingerprints and runs them against criminal databases from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the FBI. The process can be completed in two minutes. Adopting the Evolution 3, equipped with Integrated Biometrics’ Danno fingerprint scanner, will improve speed and accuracy in field-based identifications of deceased individuals, which can help the county notify relations.

“The families definitely get anxious waiting to hear,” says Summit County Medical Examiner, Dr. Lisa Kohler. “For us to be able to say in a much faster turnaround time that ‘yes, we have found your loved one’…it makes a big difference.”

Summit Country adopted the DataWorks Plus technology in September 2023. Since then, the devices have been used in the positive identification of more than a dozen dead bodies. Based in Greenville, South Carolina, DataWorks Plus provides identity management software and multimodal biometric ID verification tools for law enforcement, criminal justice, and government.

“DataWorks Plus is proud of the work that we are doing in partnership with Integrated Biometrics to help our valued customers like Summit County better serve their community,” says Brad Bylenga, the company’s CEO. “It is awesome to see our mobile Evolution device in action.”

“We’re pleased to be a part of DataWorks Plus’ biometric solutions,” says David Gerulski, EVP of IB. “The Evolution product is used by some of our largest U.S. state and local law enforcement agencies for rapid, in-the-field mobile identification.”

Akron’s violent crime rate is 122 percent above the U.S. national average.

