Study shows fingerprint scanners from Integrated Biometrics protect against Covid

The electroluminescent light used in fingerprint scanners from Integrated Biometrics for print capture kills the virus that causes COVID-19, a University of Missouri laboratory has confirmed.

Integrated Biometrics EVP of Solutions David Gerulski announced a collaboration between IB and the University of Missouri’s Laboratory for Infectious Disease Research during an ID4Africa livecast in 2020. Drs. Paul Anderson and Jeffrey Whyte conducted the research.

They tested a fingerprint scanner made by IB and featuring its Light Emitting Sensor (LES). The electroluminescent film killed more than 90 percent of coronavirus traces deposited by a user over the course of the two-second touch needed for accurate biometric identification. When the following scan again kills 90 percent of coronavirus particles, the protection of individuals against infection is calculated at 99 percent or higher.

The measurement is of coronavirus virions, which viable samples of virus outside a host cell.

The test report describes the process and results, and makes clear that the device tested was IB’s Kojak scanner.

“Dr. Anderson and my area of expertise focuses on the examination of contagious illnesses and comprehending the ways in which a virus spreads,” says Dr. Whyte, University of Missouri. “The purpose of our investigation was to assess the effect on the SARS-CoV-2 virus when exposed to the LES technology. Results indicate that rapid identification through use of biometric scanners are both safe and effective while also reducing risk to public health and safety.”

Integrated Biometrics’ LES-based fingerprint scanners are used at the borders of more than 100 countries, including Clear’s MR kiosks, which are also deployed at arenas, and at border crossings managed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

“After facing so many unknowns since the start of the pandemic, the findings announced today should ease public concern regarding transmission of COVID-19 via fingerprint scanning, and in turn increase efficiency at checkpoints,” says Fred Frye, chief scientist of Integrated Biometrics. “Additionally, our global customer base can take pride in knowing that the technology, which has been in the field for the last 20 years, has been providing a valuable service.”

Article Topics

biometrics | fingerprint scanners | Integrated Biometrics | light emitting sensor