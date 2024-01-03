SecuGen expands beyond biometrics with smart payment and ID card reader

Fingerprint scanner producer SecuGen has announced that its new SecuGen IQ SC1 contact smart card reader is now on the market. It is the company’s first standalone smart card reader.

The reader has a USB full speed interface and can read and write smart cards at a speed of up to 600 kbps. The company claims the device can last for up to 200,000 card insertion cycles.

The IQ SC1 contact smart card reader is EMV Level 1 and PBOC certified as well as PC/SC and CCID compliant. The device supports Windows, Linux, macOS, and Solaris operating systems, among others. It can also run on Android devices from versions 3.1 and above.

The peripheral has a variety of use cases including banking, healthcare, access control, and retail. It can read digital ID cards like Malaysia’s MyKad, common access cards, SIPRNet cards, and J-LIS smart cards, according to the product page.

“Our customers have been inquiring about smart card readers for some time,” says SecuGen VP of Engineering Dan Riley. “That’s why we originally developed the combination fingerprint reader with smart card reader products, and that is why we are releasing this standalone contact smart card reader.”

“Our entire focus has always been providing the products and tools that our reseller partners need to be able to bring the best biometric solutions to their end-user customers. With the release of the IQ SCI contact smart card reader, we continue to broaden that product line while supporting our partners,” says CEO Won Lee.

The company released the 3-in-1 Hamster Pro Trio featuring a biometric fingerprint reader in 2022.

