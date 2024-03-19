Bitel launches smart city project in Peru

Bitel, a major telecom in Peru, has invested $70,000 in a smart city project involving facial recognition in Trujillo, specifically in the District Municipality of Salaverry. This surveillance initiative aims to integrate biometric technology into the existing urban infrastructure, with the goal of improving residents’ quality of life, streamlining urban services, and reducing crime rates.

As part of the initiative, Bitel strategically plans to deploy smart devices and security cameras throughout the district, aiming to monitor public spaces in real-time. These devices’ ability to collect, analyze, and act upon data in real-time allows for immediate response to incidents, enhancing public safety and security.

Another core component of the smart city project is the intelligent operations center (IOC) software, which collects and analyzes data from various sources. The IOC facilitates informed decision-making and enables city officials to quickly understand patterns and predict potential issues.

“We are proud to effectively provide a variety of resources and elements aimed at improving not only the lifestyle of citizens but also governance, transportation, and security,” says Pham Anh Duc, CEO at Bitel.

The initiative involves the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) technology through the implementation of Video Management System (VMS) software in order to enhance the functionality of conventional security monitoring systems. By integration with the existing database, this system enables the application of facial recognition technology to detect individuals with criminal records thus, improving the efficiency of the overall security measures.

The traffic ID software tool has been developed to streamline traffic monitoring and management. Bitel claims that the tool will analyze traffic patterns to eliminate congestion and enhance road safety. The company highlights a 66 percent drop in traffic accidents compared to 2022 in the first pilot project of Trujillo, Moche.

In addition to this, the Smart City Salaverry initiative aims to involve the local community by providing them with the Citizen mobile application. This app will enable users to report incidents, receive alerts from the municipality, access emergency directories, and navigate digital maps of urban services.

“At Bitel, we recognize that smart cities and their technology represent the future, especially now that we are using them to address the persistent citizen security crisis that affects the country,” Anh Duc adds.

In collaboration with the Municipality of Lima, Bitel invested $500,000 in a smart city system earlier this year. Utilizing advanced AI-powered surveillance technology, the system uses smart devices and security cameras with the ability to detect anomalies and recognize faces, effectively reducing crime and enabling fast incident response.

“Our innovation arises as a response to the social crisis that the country is going through, marked by the high rates of insecurity. Smart Cities should not be considered as something foreign to our reality but as a justified and necessary investment for the development of Metropolitan Lima,” Anh Duc says.

Bitel also launched a Smart City pilot project in Chota, Cajamarca, the fourth successful implementation after cities like Cusco and Moche. The aim is to leverage technology to improve quality of life and increase operational efficiency.

Article Topics

biometrics | Bitel | facial recognition | Peru | smart cities | video surveillance