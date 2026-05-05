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UK gov’t seeks covert surveillance tech in benefit fraud crackdown

DWP seeks in-vehicle cameras, live streaming and evidence systems as fraud powers expand
| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services  |  Surveillance
UK gov’t seeks covert surveillance tech in benefit fraud crackdown
 

The UK Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has published a £2 million (US$2.7 million) tender seeking software and hardware for live surveillance, including video cameras that can covertly record footage from a vehicle.

The call comes after the DWP significantly expanded its powers to investigate suspected benefit fraud last year through the Public Authorities (Fraud Error and Recovery) Act. The legislation is expected to save £1.5 billion ($2 billion) by the fiscal year 2029-2030.

“The powers granted through the Bill will allow us to better identify, prevent and deter fraud and error, and enable the better recovery of debt owed to the taxpayer,” Minister for Transformation Andrew Western said in December.

According to the tender, suppliers will have to provide other components, including recording equipment and video storage that can be used within a vehicle and storage for footage uploaded from the live stream, i.e., an evidence management system. The Department is also seeking encryption technology for live-streamed footage and an application that allows users to monitor and control live video feeds and remotely manage in-vehicle devices, such as cameras.

“We understand providers may not be able to fulfill all aspects of the requirements but would like to speak to suppliers who can fulfill at least one,” says the notice.

Potential suppliers have until May 18th to submit their bids. The contract date is from September 1st, 2026, to September 1st, 2029, with a possible extension to 2031. Including the VAT, the tender is valued at £2.4 million.

The DWP’s move to crack down on benefit fraud has invited criticism from civil liberties groups such as the Open Rights Group (ORG).

“Welfare surveillance further stigmatizes people who receive benefits, many of whom already face discrimination and negative stereotyping,” says Mariano delli Santi, ORG’s policy manager.

Meanwhile, the country is also debating how to regulate biometric surveillance to protect citizens.

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