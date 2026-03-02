Patent lawsuit challenges DHS deployment of integrated biometric surveillance tools

Florida-based SecureNet Solutions Group, LLC, has filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and its enforcement components alleging the department infringed on its patented surveillance technologies.

The lawsuit, SecureNet Solutions Group, LLC v. United States, was filed in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims on February 25 under the Tucker Act, which provides jurisdiction for monetary claims against the federal government.

SecureNet’s complaint contends DHS, through agencies such as Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection, has utilized advanced surveillance tools that incorporate systems and methods covered by five U.S. patents owned by the company.

According to court filings, the asserted patents describe mechanisms for capturing, processing, correlating, and acting on security relevant data from integrated sensor networks, cameras, and analytic engines.

SecureNet alleges these inventions are embedded in the government’s deployment of facial recognition, license plate readers, drones, and other sensor rich platforms that operate in enforcement contexts.

Public records indicate SecureNet has brought multiple patent infringement suits in recent years against both private companies and now the federal government over similar technologies.

While the company holds a portfolio of surveillance and data correlation patents, there is little public evidence that it operates a large commercial product line in the markets where it is asserting its intellectual property.

As a result, SecureNet appears to function primarily as a patent enforcement firm, sometimes referred to in industry analysis as a patent assertion entity, a term used to describe companies whose business model centers on licensing and litigation rather than manufacturing or deploying products themselves.

In its complaint, SecureNet links the claimed infringement to real world operations in which DHS and its agencies have employed such technologies. The company points to enforcement actions including Operation Metro Surge, a DHS sweep in Minneapolis and broader movements across Minnesota, as well as federal enforcement efforts during widespread protests in Los Angeles in 2025, as examples of instances where these surveillance systems were deployed.

SecureNet asserts that congressional communications detailing DHS’s use of drone surveillance and biometric iris scanning further demonstrate that the government’s technologies embody its patented inventions.

The patents at the heart of the dispute, SecureNet argues, collectively enable the automated collection and analysis of disparate data streams such as video feeds, sensor readings, legacy system logs, and user inputs while correlating those inputs in real time to identify and respond to security events.

The complaint characterizes this suite of technological capabilities as central to modern surveillance operations, especially where integrated sensor networks and analytics are used to monitor and interpret complex environments such as public spaces or border regions.

SecureNet seeks monetary compensation from the United States for the alleged infringement, including damages, interest, and attorneys’ fees.

Patent infringement claims against the federal government are comparatively uncommon and involve procedural and substantive complexities. Sovereign immunity is waived under the Tucker Act for such claims, but plaintiffs must still navigate specialized procedural rules and standards in the Court of Federal Claims.

If SecureNet prevails on its allegations, it could open discussions about how federal agencies acquire and deploy advanced analytics and surveillance technologies, and how those deployments intersect with proprietary intellectual property rights.

The lawsuit comes amid broader public and legislative scrutiny of DHS’s expanding use of surveillance technologies. Earlier this year, U.S. senators publicly called for an investigation into DHS’s procurement and deployment of surveillance systems, expressing concern about privacy, civil liberties, and the scope of data collection by immigration enforcement agencies.

Those debates provide a wider context for understanding the patent dispute as part of a larger discourse over government use of cutting-edge analytics in law enforcement and border security.

The SecureNet case presents a unique challenge to one of the largest federal law enforcement agencies, raising questions not only about patent rights and compensation, but also about how government adoption of commercial technologies interacts with intellectual property law and civil liberties in the age of pervasive digital surveillance.

