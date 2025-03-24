FB pixel

OBIM spec enables vendors to build products to interact with DHS biometric system

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Government Services
OBIM spec enables vendors to build products to interact with DHS biometric system
 

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has opened its specification for interacting with the nation’s largest biometrics database to vendors and developers. Giving biometric technology providers access to the spec enables them to create software and hardware that can interact with DHS’ biometric system, and by extension those of the whole U.S. government.

The Automated Biometric Identification System (IDENT) Exchange Messages (IXM) spec is available through a public website for the first time since 2016, according to John Splain, Senior Biometrics SME at data and digital modernization consultancy Aver.

DHS’s Office of Biometric Identity Management (OBIM) has built an automated process for validating the conformance of stakeholder produced messages to the spec.

Splain suggests more announcements about the IXM Schema and Conformance Tool are coming.

DHS updated its page on “Exchanging Biometric Data” on March 11 to explain its data sharing system. The post describes how biometric data is shared between the DHS system, the FBI’s Next Generation Identification (NGI) System and the Department of Defense’s (DoD’s) ABIS, as well as the international community.

The FBI’s NGI uses the Electronic Biometric Transmission Specification (EBTS) to receive biometric data from other agencies. The DoD, likewise, uses an EBTS, in its case based on the ANSI/NIST-ITL 1-2011 data format.

DHS shares data internationally through its Secure Real-Time Platform (SRTP).

The Exchanging Biometric Data page provides an email address for interested developers and vendors to contact for access to the IXM Conformance Tool.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Queensland digital license app: global blueprint for mDLs, or in need of replacing?

An Australian government official is calling for an app that would allow users to access government licences and permits in…

 

UK, Hong Kong plan digital IDs for businesses

The UK Minister of AI and Digital Government Feryal Clark says exploring a digital company ID could strengthen the country’s…

 

Adoption of biometric payment cards plateaus with niche applications

Biometric payment cards, once seen to be the belle of the biometric ball, are mired in a rut of stagnated…

 

South Korea’s age assurance policies built on years of systemic, political change

A new paper from two scholars examines South Korea’s approach to age assurance. Published in TechPolicy.press, the paper contrasts global…

 

Zambia obtains World Bank funding support to advance DPI implementation

Zambia has secured funding to the tune of $120 million from the World Bank’s Digital Development Partnership to carry on…

 

Aadhaar enables an ‘epidemic’ of IDs in India

The Aadhaar ecosystem continues to grow, but it’s not all good news. The proliferation of IDs like the “One Nation,…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events