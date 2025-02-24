Moldova preparing tender for biometric hardware

Moldova has published a prior information notice (PIN) for procuring mobile biometric data processing hardware. The estimated value of the contract excluding VAT is 1.7 million Moldovan leu (US$91,890).

The notice was published by Moldova’s Public Services Agency and is designed to notify potential suppliers about an upcoming tender process. The tender under the name of “Biometric data caption solutions” is listed under “planning” and will seek suppliers for portable biometric data collection equipment used by the agency.

More information about the planned tender can be found on the EU’s official tender website and a notice from the Moldovan government.

