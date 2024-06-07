Beruku partners up to bolster US government’s biometric identity proofing

Easy Dynamics and Beruku Identity have joined forces in a strategic partnership aimed at improving identity verification processes for foreigners interacting with the U.S. government.

According to both companies, the collaboration comes in response to the challenges faced by federal agencies in providing services to individuals without U.S.-issued ID documents, which often leads to hindered collaboration, reduced customer experience, and increased identity fraud risks.

With a focus on adapting to the evolving digital landscape and meeting changing customer expectations, the partnership aims to provide federal agencies with the necessary expertise and tools to address these challenges with biometrics and ID document authentication.

Specifically, the partnership offers guidance on international identity proofing standards and policy development assistance to incorporate international users. The partners can also provide access to a testing lab for evaluating vendor performance against industry standards like those from the FIDO Alliance through Beruku’s relationship with Ingenium Biometric Laboratories.

“Partnering with Beruku Identity will assist us in continuing our mission to design, build, and secure the systems that protect our people, places, and way of life,” says Poupak Afshar, Easy Dynamics CEO.

“Providing our federal government with quality, efficient, and modern solutions with the assistance of Beruku is very exciting. We look forward to this partnership and continuing to serve our federal customers.”

Easy Dynamics specializes in designing, building, and securing systems for various purposes, including those utilized by government agencies. The company focuses on developing solutions that protect data, infrastructure, and digital assets, aiming to meet the unique security needs of their clients.

Alastair Treharne, co-founder of Beruku, echoes Afshar’s sentiment. “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Easy Dynamics, bringing our deep global expertise to clients in the USA. Together, we aim to empower the government to understand and benefit from the benefits of digital identity and trust technology. This collaboration will provide cutting-edge expertise to enhance the delivery of digital transformation initiatives, ensuring our clients navigate this evolving digital era with confidence and efficiency.”

With knowledge in testing biometric technologies, Beruku Identity boasts an accomplished leadership team, bringing together years of experience in advising on trust, security, and identity matters across government and industry sectors, with Julian White, and Alison McDowell joining Treharne as co-founders of the company. Between them they have extensive experience advising governments and international institutions, and sitting on standards and policy-forming bodies.

The company also has Ingenium Co-founder Chris Allgrove and former operational lead of the Amberhill false identity team at the metropolitan police Gavin Burton, as advisors.

