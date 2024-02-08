Updated benefits system for District of Columbia requires ID.me identity verification

The District of Columbia Department of Employment Services (DOES) upgraded its unemployment insurance (UI) benefits system, which now requires claimants to verify their identity through ID.me. The new version simplifies and secures the UI claims application process and delivers payments faster.

Claimants and employers can now submit and request tax documents, file new claims and check the status of pending claims and appeals through a single-service portal. Claimants can login to their accounts and manage benefits through their smartphones.

ID.me allows users to verify their identity through video-chat or in person. Once verified, they can login to share their reusable identity with entities like DOES to apply for benefits.

“By using innovative technology, the modernization of the UI Benefits System improves the customer experience by simplifying the application process and increasing accessibility across all populations within our community, plus it adds a robust layer of security to the process to better protect our customers’ identities,” says DOES director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes.

Other U.S. government entities that leverage ID.me for secure identity verification include the IRS and Iowa Workforce Development.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | ID.me | identity verification | reusable identity | U.S. Government