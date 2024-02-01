ID.me verifies 50M users while IDnow, Tools for Humanity sign up digital wallet partners

ID.me has announced it has verified 50 million users’ IDs in the ID.me identity wallet. IDnow and netID are collaborating for a European digital identity wallet and Kresus will bring World ID to the digital wallet in its super-app.

ID.me reaches 50 million verified users

ID.me has announced 50 million users have a reusable identity credential verified to the federal standards for consumer authentication, NIST Identity Assurance Level 2.

Remote identity verification to IAL2 requires biometric matching.

After a user verifies their identity in ID.me’s identity wallet, they can login and consent to release their identity to access services at government, private, and non-profit organizations. The process is secure and minimizes friction for users.

With ID.me, users can verify their identity through video-chat and in person. It is designed to address barriers for communities that have been historically left behind by past forms of verification such as those without credit history, unhoused groups, and tribal users. An agency that implemented ID.me found that users in Puerto Rico saw double the pass rates when compared to a data broker provider the agency formerly used.

To date, ID.me has issued digital wallets to more than 119 million people. Among them, 90 million use MFA. The login and digital ID tied to the account can be used at 15 federal agencies and 40 state government agencies. The wallet is also accepted across over 600 brands for social login, hotel guest check-in, account recovery, and other use cases.

ID.me recently announced a partnership with healthtech firm OtisHealth to simplify the process of healthcare record requests.

IDnow and netID partner on German identity wallet alternative

Identity verification platform provider IDnow announced it will work with the netID Foundation to introduce the netID Wallet for netID users in Germany as an alternative to U.S. platforms.

The netID Wallet app will be available later this year and will make it easier for users to access their reusable identities.

After a user verifies their identity upon creation, they can elect with whom they would like to share their data with. With a new version of the eIDAS regulation expected to be implemented in 2024, the netID Wallet facilitates meeting the goal that all EU citizens should have a digital identity by 2030.

World ID coming to Kresus App

Kresus will bring World ID from Tools for Humanity to the Kresus App, according to an announcement from Kresus Lab.

Kresus App is a web3 all-in-one super app that uses digital identity tools to streamline crypto and NFT transfers. The Web3 app seeks to onboard users in airline, travel and hospitality industries.

Kresus will also provide Tools for Humanity with technical support on product strategy and engagement.

Kresus announced in March it raised $25 million in Series A round funding led by Liberty City Ventures with contributions from JetBlue Ventures, Craft Ventures, Franklin Templeton, Marc Benioff, and The Winklevoss twins.

