Biometric Update, Goode Intelligence release 2026 IAD report

Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence have released the “2026 Injection Attack Detection Market Report & Buyer’s Guide,” a new industry study examining one of the fastest-growing threats facing digital identity and biometric systems.

The report explores how injection attacks are evolving alongside generative AI, remote onboarding and biometric authentication, creating new risks for financial services, digital identity platforms, government systems and online services.

Unlike traditional presentation attacks that rely on physical artifacts such as masks or printed photos, injection attacks manipulate biometric systems through software, virtual cameras, emulators, synthetic media and tampered data streams. The report argues that protecting the integrity of biometric capture pipelines is becoming as important as biometric matching itself.

The study provides a detailed overview of the injection attack detection (IAD) market, including threat vectors, technology approaches, standards development, independent testing and certification programs, market forecasts and vendor analysis.

According to the report, annual injection attack attempts are forecast to grow from 122 million in 2026 to more than 301 million by 2028, driving more than 4 billion IAD checks annually.

The report examines how IAD is increasingly being integrated into liveness detection, identity verification, fraud prevention and authentication platforms rather than emerging as a standalone market category. It also explores the role of standards including CEN/TS 18099 and the emerging ISO/IEC 25456 framework, alongside growing demand for independent testing and certification.

“Injection attacks have rapidly moved from a niche research concern to a mainstream fraud threat,” said Chris Burt, managing director of Biometric Update. “Organizations deploying biometric onboarding and authentication increasingly need assurance that identity systems can withstand AI-generated media, virtual cameras and manipulated biometric streams.”

Alan Goode, CEO and chief analyst at Goode Intelligence, said: “The market is evolving quickly as organizations realize that traditional presentation attack detection alone is not sufficient against software-based attacks. Injection attack detection is becoming a critical component of broader identity assurance and fraud prevention architectures.”

The report includes analysis of delivery models across identity verification, fraud prevention, liveness detection and government identity ecosystems, along with profiles of vendors, testing laboratories and certification bodies active in the IAD market. Featured organizations include iBeta, Ingenium, Identy.io, Incode, Innovatrics, Mitek, OZ Forensics and Youverse.

The “2026 Injection Attack Detection Market Report & Buyer’s Guide” is designed for identity providers, financial institutions, government agencies, fraud teams, digital onboarding platforms and organizations evaluating biometric security technologies.

The report is available now at: 2026 Injection Attack Detection Market Report & Buyer’s Guide.

Article Topics

AI fraud | biometrics | Goode Intelligence | IAD certification | injection attack detection | market report