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Google expands Wallet with digital IDs and age credentials in EU

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Age Assurance  |  Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID
Google expands Wallet with digital IDs and age credentials in EU
 

Google is bringing in new ID features and digital age credentials to its Google Wallet. Google has announced it’s expanding capabilities, with age and identity core to the new technological conveniences, at Money 20/20 Europe.

The U.S. technology corporation recently launched digital IDs in Brazil, India, Taiwan and the UK and is now preparing to deploy ID passes to select European Union states this summer.

Users in Estonia, Ireland, Spain, France and Italy will be able to scan their passports to create a digital pass in Google Wallet.

Google is also partnering with private-sector credential issuers to support digital age credentials, beginning with Sparkasse as its first national credential partner for EU age assurance. The German bank has a network of more than 340 regional savings banks and over 50 million customers.

The result of Sparkasse’s partnership with Google will be a wallet-based digital age verification service. Customers will be able to prove their age online, using a credential issued by Sparkasse, with the relevant apps and websites admitting age-appropriate users.

Google says the feature will integrate directly with Android and Chrome, enabling one-click age checks without disclosing personal data. The company said it’ll bring the capability to more issuers and customers in the future.

The move highlights how age assurance is increasingly shifting from standalone website verification tools toward reusable wallet-based credentials integrated directly into operating systems and browsers.

The rollout also intensifies competition between Google, Apple and European digital identity initiatives as wallets evolve into broader platforms for reusable credentials, age assurance and digital identity verification.

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