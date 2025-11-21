Scotland plans app for public service access, age verification with digital ID

Scotland is rolling out its vision for national digital identity, which will be used with an app for access to online public services and age verification.

The government plans to launch the app in 2026 with alerts about weather and travel disruptions, with proof of age and a single portal enabling access to a range of public services following. A vision statement was announced this week as part of the national digital strategy, along with a plan that runs through 2028 to deliver sustainable digital public services.

The Scottish government has selected Denmark-based Netcompany, which has built a digital post system for its home country, to develop its digital ID.

Predecessor Netcompany-Intrasoft also partnered with Scytales on the code for the template wallet for the EU Digital Identity Wallet, and Netcompany-Intrasoft is a partner in Europe’s AI compliance project CERTAIN.

The move comes as the UK government is defending its national digital identity plan against criticism from all sides. In the first Westminster debate on the proposal, SNP MP Pete Wishart rejected an accusation originally lobbed by Big Brother Watch that the “ScotCard” scheme is a de-facto mandatory ID, referring to the National Entitlement Card.

Scotland also launched the ScotAccount digital identity service for people to access public services and benefits to beta just months ago, which is a component of the broader plan.

“A vital component, currently in development, is ScotAccount,” the plan published by the Director for Digital says. “This is a secure and trustworthy mechanism by which the public can prove their identity and/or entitlement to a public service or benefit online. NHS Education for Scotland and Social Security Scotland are currently testing this service.”

The Digital Post system available in Denmark let users log in with their digital ID, and then access official and personal information, book appointments and pay bills, and Holyrood reports Scotland’s system will be built with similar technology. A payment platform, known as ScotPayments, is on the roadmap, and could be released for public beta by the end of this year.

And of course AI, the digital ingredient du jour, will also be in the stew.

“While the corporate world has led the way in making our lives easier through digital technology, my ambition is for digital delivery in the public sector to match the very best of the private sector, in a way that is inclusive for all,” First Minister John Swinney said in the government announcement. “Innovation will help make public services more efficient, resilient and accessible – while ensuring privacy and security.”

The overall digital government transformation plan includes “digital maturity in local government,” digital licenses and personalized public services. Mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) are not mentioned, but “things like fishing, building, or pyrotechnics” are.

“By building the new digital communication infrastructure on our AMI platform, Scotland will benefit from proven technology and domain expertise already applied across Europe,” says Netcompany Partner Thomas Rysgaard Christiansen.

“Based on re-useable components tailored to local needs, the platform ensures both speed and security in delivery. This approach accelerates Scotland’s digital journey and demonstrates both the scalability and adaptability of our solution to meet varying country-specific needs.”

Article Topics

age verification | digital government | digital ID | digital payments | government services | Netcompany | reusable digital ID | ScotCard | Scotland