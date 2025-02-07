FB pixel

European AI compliance project CERTAIN launches

| Masha Borak
The pan-European project to create AI compliance tools CERTAIN has kicked off its work, with the goal of making European AI systems more “trustworthy, ethical, and sustainable.”

The Horizon Europe-funded initiative, officially titled Certification for Ethical and Regulatory Transparency in Artificial Intelligence, gathers a consortium of 19 partners, including Idemia and the Idiap Research Institute in France. The group started work on January 24th.

CERTAIN focuses on data holders, dataspaces and AI systems providers and deployers.

Aside from supplying guidelines and technical tools that ensure compliance with European regulations, the project aims to streamline AI certification and reduce the environmental impact of AI systems.

Among its tasks will be to streamline certification by creating a designated platform, developing tools that help entities prepare for certification and publishing a directory of certification entities. When it comes to security, CERTAIN plans to develop security tools and methods for dataspaces and AI systems as well as templates that AI systems deployers can use to reassure end-users that their data is safe. Finally, the project will also tackle reducing energy consumption by AI systems.

The project plans to test its results on seven pilots in six different business areas,

Other partners in the project include the National Bank of Greece, academic institutions from Greece, Slovenia, Luxembourg, Estonia and Belgium as well as companies such as Dexai, Red Alert Labs, Invision, Netcompany-Intrasoft, Incom and Novelcore.

