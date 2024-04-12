FB pixel

Idemia discusses faster police operations, improved outcomes with livescan biometrics

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Fingerprint Recognition  |  Law Enforcement
Idemia discusses faster police operations, improved outcomes with livescan biometrics
 

Biometrics, and fingerprints in particular, have long been one of the pillars of forensics work performed by police and crime scene investigators. Livescan technology has emerged as a tool enabling law enforcement to capture biometrics both more quickly and with higher quality than legacy approaches.

Idemia Public Security and Biometric Update will discuss developments in livescan biometrics capture and forensics in a webinar on “LiveScan solutions: Improving speed and quality in biometric capture for law enforcement” next week.

Idemia Manager of Field Services Dwayne Wilson and Product Manager Yasmine Musa will join Biometric Update to contribute their expertise in livescan biometric technology and the police operations they support. They will explain the options and configurations available to law enforcement agencies. The discussion will also delve into the related standards, practical challenges faced by officers and best practices they can follow to alleviate them.

In addition to developing biometric capture solutions, Idemia also develops algorithms for matching latent fingerprints. Idemia Public Security Deputy CTO and Head of Strategic Innovation & IP Vincent Bouatou discussed how to interpret the company’s high scores in the recent ELFT evaluation by NIST in a recent interview Biometric Update.

The webinar will be held next Tuesday, April 16 at 1pm Eastern.  Attendance is free with registration.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Options for biometric age assurance and how to orchestrate them take Summit spotlight

Presentations at the Global Age Assurance Standards Summit on Thursday largely centered on the technologies available to meet the standards,…

 

UK government rejects calls for clearer facial recognition laws

Debates continue among British lawmakers on the legality of police deployment of live facial recognition. After the UK Parliament’s Justice…

 

Veriff, iProov, Nice, Precise Biometrics announce new hires

After a hiring spree in February, global identity verification companies continue to welcome new executives and board members. Veriff names…

 

HID introduces access through Google Wallet, new reader module

Secure identity products maker HID Global is upgrading its products and releasing new services. The U.S.-based company launched the OMNIKEY…

 

EU data protection bodies bring the gavel down on biometric privacy violations

Fines and warnings are flying in the EU, as national data privacy watchdogs dole out disciplinary action for violations of…

 

US Army base tests facial recognition, AI for threat detection, perimeter monitoring

The U.S. Army is testing a commercial, off-the-shelf AI security system at its Blue Grass Army Depot (BGAD) in Kentucky….

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read From This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events