Idemia discusses faster police operations, improved outcomes with livescan biometrics

Biometrics, and fingerprints in particular, have long been one of the pillars of forensics work performed by police and crime scene investigators. Livescan technology has emerged as a tool enabling law enforcement to capture biometrics both more quickly and with higher quality than legacy approaches.

Idemia Public Security and Biometric Update will discuss developments in livescan biometrics capture and forensics in a webinar on “LiveScan solutions: Improving speed and quality in biometric capture for law enforcement” next week.

Idemia Manager of Field Services Dwayne Wilson and Product Manager Yasmine Musa will join Biometric Update to contribute their expertise in livescan biometric technology and the police operations they support. They will explain the options and configurations available to law enforcement agencies. The discussion will also delve into the related standards, practical challenges faced by officers and best practices they can follow to alleviate them.

In addition to developing biometric capture solutions, Idemia also develops algorithms for matching latent fingerprints. Idemia Public Security Deputy CTO and Head of Strategic Innovation & IP Vincent Bouatou discussed how to interpret the company’s high scores in the recent ELFT evaluation by NIST in a recent interview Biometric Update.

The webinar will be held next Tuesday, April 16 at 1pm Eastern. Attendance is free with registration.

