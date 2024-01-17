Idemia scores top fingerprint biometric accuracy marks across PFT III datasets

A fingerprint recognition algorithm from Idemia has matched or bettered the top accuracy results against all four datasets in a test by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology.

The latest algorithm submitted to the Proprietary Fingerprint Template (PFT) III evaluation by Idemia scored a false non-match rate (FNMR) of 0.0037 with a set of fingerprints from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, and an FNMR of 0.0061 with data from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Each of those results topped the previous best. Idemia’s algorithm also matched the best results for matching the Port of Entry, BioVisa Application (FNMR 0.0048) and US Visit #2 (0.0050) datasets. All four tests were conducted with the false match rate (FMR) set at 0.0001.

The company also claims top-ranked fingerprint biometrics accuracy results in NIST’s ELFT test and the mFIT challenge, in addition to its PFT III results.

“These latest fingerprint recognition results, in line with our track record to date, testify to our ability to offer cutting edge algorithms that are both accurate and fair,” says Jean-Christophe Fondeur, Idemia’s chief technology officer.

Idemia algorithms for face and iris biometrics have also excelled in NIST testing.

Interpol uses Idemia’s fingerprint and facial recognition software to assist police and border control operations.

