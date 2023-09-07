Idemia asserts top results for biometric performance across modalities in NIST tests

The results of testing by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology show top-ranking accuracy for Idemia algorithms across iris, fingerprint and face biometric modalities, the company says in an announcement.

The recent update to NIST’s IREX 10 benchmark shows the company’s iris biometrics algorithms deliver the most accurate match results for single-eye comparisons. The same algorithm, submitted in June, sits third on the leaderboard for two-eye accuracy as of the August 18 update.

In the NIST Minutiae Interoperability Exchange (MINEX III) test, Idemia’s fingerprint template generator algorithm submitted on July 5 sits atop the list of results, while its template matcher is third as of the latest update on August 8. The company says these results align with strong performances in NIST’s PFT III and ELFT evaluations, for performance and accuracy of proprietary templates in the former case and evaluation of latent finger and palm prints in the latter.

Idemia also restates its claim from last year about having the most fair face biometrics algorithm among the 100 most accurate in the FRVT 1:1.

The Face Recognition Vendor Test is now known as the Face Recognition Technology Evaluation (FRTE), with non-identification tasks tested under the Face Analysis Technology Evaluation (FATE) program. NIST split the legacy FRVT program in August, following 24 years using the name.

“Our latest results once again attest to our capacity to develop ever more accurate and efficient technologies while always keeping fairness at the core of our products,” states Idemia Group CTO Jean-Christophe Fondeur. “With results outperforming all our rivals, we reaffirm our pledge to lead and promote the importance of social responsibility here. I’m immensely proud of our test results and would like to congratulate all our people for their outstanding work.”

