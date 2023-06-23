Idemia I&S unveils handheld fingerprint biometric device for law enforcement

Idemia Identity and Security (I&S) North America has introduced IDent 2.0, an Android-based handheld device that enables law enforcement agencies to capture fingerprint biometrics and perform real-time identification in the field.

The upgraded scanner version features a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) certified Fingerprint Acquisition Profile (FAP)-30 optical fingerprint sensor, a larger display area with an optional touchscreen, extended battery life and a rear-facing camera for suspect photo capture.

It also comes with improved Bluetooth connectivity, which allows IDent 2.0 to pair quickly within a range of 200 feet.

In terms of fingerprint biometrics capabilities, IDent 2.0 can capture up to ten fingerprints one at a time, transfer biometric data to the Mobile Connection application and display results from several criminal databases.

Additionally, IDent 2.0 can be expanded, enabling it to read ISO-compliant mobile IDs.

“As a long-time partner to the law enforcement community, we strive to continue to develop innovative products and solutions to aid officers in suspect identification and apprehension in a way that is quick, efficient, and safe,” comments Casey Mayfield, senior vice President of justice and public safety at Idemia (I&S) North America. “IDent 2.0 checks all those boxes.”

Idemia says it partnered with agencies like the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office to pilot the IDent 2.0, which has received positive feedback.

“Keeping our community and officers safe is our top priority,” says Christie Fleeman, regional cal-ID program manager for Sacramento County.

“With this next-generation technology, Idemia has really heard the needs of the law enforcement community and produced a product that we will use throughout Sacramento County law enforcement agencies.”

The company will showcase more information about the scanner in a free webinar hosted by Forensic Magazine on July 18.

The unveiling of IDent 2.0 comes days after the U.S. Transportation Security Administration expanded its deployment of Idemia’s CAT2 devices to Denver International Airport’s North Security Checkpoint as part of a $128 million contract.

