Idemia I&S wins $128M ID and biometrics scanner contract to enhance US airport security

Idemia Identity & Security USA has secured an indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (IDIQ), $128 million contract with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

The contract secured by Idemia will enable them to provide the TSA with Next Generation Credential Authentication Technology (CAT2) systems and support services. Last summer, the U.S. government began advertising for a CAT2 vendor.

The CAT2 system is integrated hardware used to assess travel credentials like passports, compare the face biometrics of the holder to the document, and display authentication results to Transportation Security Officers or other qualified airport users. The devices also confirm the traveler’s flight reservation and pre-screening status.

As part of the contract, Idemia will provide services including design, manufacture, test support, maintenance, training and engineering, and delivery of CAT2 devices, plus other logistical tasks.

The contract belongs to category 6350, which includes miscellaneous alarm, signal and security detection systems. It falls under NAICS Code 334511, which covers the manufacturing of search, detection, navigation, guidance, aeronautical and nautical systems and instruments.

Several U.S. states, including West Virginia, Washington, Louisiana, South Carolina, and Texas, have signed two to seven-year contracts with Idemia for its fingerprint capture support this year. In addition, it was announced that the state of Delaware has contracted Idemia I&S’s services for digital fingerprinting and other enrollment processes.

According to Idemia, two new versions of its biometric devices, OneLook Gen2 and MorphoWave TP, were also launched to fast-track the traveler identity verification process.

