Idemia rounds up a new handful of US states for digital fingerprinting

Idemia says it has signed two- to seven-year contracts with several U.S. states to support fingerprint capture.

The states were Washington, West Virginia, South Carolina, Louisiana and Texas. Separately, officials with the state of Delaware signed on with Idemia North America for digital fingerprinting and other enrollment services.

Idemia is supporting fingerprint capture for criminal background checks for state services run by Washington State agencies for insurance and social, health, child and family services. Checks for various licensing, employment and volunteer activities subject to regulation in West Virginia, Texas and South Carolina will use the company’s Identogo technology.

The company already had a contract with the Transportation Security Administration. Add to that, 24 other states for ID verification and enrollment and contracts with 36 states to provide driver’s licenses.

Just last month, Chile added a year to its contract with Idemia to supply and support digital IDs.

Article Topics

biometrics | fingerprint biometrics | government purchasing | IDEMIA | Idemia North America