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OpenID draft spec for extended identity claims assurance up for approval

OpenID Connect ASC intended to enable data minimization for KYC with digital IDs
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Financial Services
OpenID draft spec for extended identity claims assurance up for approval
 

Voting is open for approval of a draft specification to extend OpenID Connect to cover new features for requesting and receiving “meta-information” about claims. The extension is intended to ease privacy-preserving KYC checks with digital IDs.

The OpenID Foundation opened voting on the implementer’s draft of OpenID Connect Advanced Syntax for Claims (ASC) 1.0 on May1, and continues through May 15, 2026. All Foundation members are eligible to vote, and the organization is encouraging those who want to contribute to the specification to join.

The draft was recommended for approval by OpenID Foundation’s eKYC & IDA working group following the completion of the public review period, which opened in March. The working group was established just weeks ago, in part to address gaps in the identity proofing assurance available to relying parties to complete KYC checks. Those gaps were identified in feedback to the NIST NCCoE’s mobile driver’s license (mDL) adoption framework for financial institutions.

The specification consists of two components, “Selective Abort and Omit” and “Transformed Claims,” which can be implemented either together or individually.

Relying parties and identity providers use the specification to impose data minimization requirements to support their business requirements, policies and regulatory obligations.

The Kantara Initiative recently took on the role of conformance auditor for OIDF specifications.

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