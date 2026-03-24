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Kantara publishes Service Assessment Criteria for Identity Assurance Framework

Criteria now aligned with NIST Special Publication 800-63A 
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Kantara publishes Service Assessment Criteria for Identity Assurance Framework
 

Kantara Initiative has announced the formal publication of the Kantara Identity Assurance Framework: SP 800-63A-4 Service Assessment Criteria (SAC) & Statement of Criteria Applicability (SoCA), bringing it into alignment with NIST Special Publication 800-63A Revision 4 – Identity Proofing, which was published in August 2025.

Per a release from the organization, the assessment criteria have been finalized following a public review process and consideration of community feedback, and are effective immediately. They can be requested through the SP 800-63A-4 Service Assessment Criteria webpage.

The upgrade means Identity Assurance Level (IAL) assessments can now be conducted against SP 800-63A-4. Per the announcement, “Trust Mark holders and registered applicants seeking certification are encouraged, but not required, to transition to SP 800-63A-4 upon renewal.”

The Service Assessment Criteria are also available for reference to those planning to seek approval under the Kantara Identity Assurance Framework, and to relying parties preparing RFPs.

Kantara Initiative Chair Andrew Johnson has previously said that the updated Identity Assurance Framework will be “the criteria by which good identity services will be assessed in the U.S. for years to come.”

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