Kantara Initiative seeking public comment on update to Identity Assurance Framework

The Kantara Initiative has issued a call for public comment on the draft of its Identity Assurance Framework (KIAF): SP 800-63-4A Service Assessment Criteria (SAC) & Statement of Criteria Applicability (SoCA).

The call is the first step toward updating Kantara’s Identity Assurance Process, to align it with version 4 of NIST SP 800-63, published in July 2025. The update covers Volume 63A – Identity Proofing and Enrollment. Drafts covering Drafts 63B and 63C will follow.

The current draft document, comment form, and submission instructions are available now. Kantara is open to comment until January 20, 2026.

“Your participation is essential in ensuring that the criteria remain accurate, complete, and fully aligned with the Kantara Initiative’s Identity Assurance Framework,” the organization says.

On LinkedIn, Kantara Initiative Chair Andrew Johnson encourages people to contribute: “Don’t sleep on the chance to provide your feedback here. These will be the criteria by which *good identity services* will be assessed in the U.S. for years to come.”

In November of 2025, Kantara Initiative became the first conformity assessment body (CAB) accredited by the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS) to certify organizations against the Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF), giving it a solid footing in the UK’s evolving digital identity ecosystem.

