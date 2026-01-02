FB pixel

Kantara Initiative seeking public comment on update to Identity Assurance Framework

Organization aims to set criteria by which good identity services are assessed in US 
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Kantara Initiative seeking public comment on update to Identity Assurance Framework
 

The Kantara Initiative has issued a call for public comment on the draft of its Identity Assurance Framework (KIAF): SP 800-63-4A Service Assessment Criteria (SAC) & Statement of Criteria Applicability (SoCA).

The call is the first step toward updating Kantara’s Identity Assurance Process, to align it with version 4 of NIST SP 800-63, published in July 2025. The update covers Volume 63A – Identity Proofing and Enrollment. Drafts covering Drafts 63B and 63C will follow.

The current draft document, comment form, and submission instructions are available now. Kantara is open to comment until January 20, 2026.

“Your participation is essential in ensuring that the criteria remain accurate, complete, and fully aligned with the Kantara Initiative’s Identity Assurance Framework,” the organization says.

On LinkedIn, Kantara Initiative Chair Andrew Johnson encourages people to contribute: “Don’t sleep on the chance to provide your feedback here. These will be the criteria by which *good identity services* will be assessed in the U.S. for years to come.”

In November of 2025, Kantara Initiative became the first conformity assessment body (CAB) accredited by the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS) to certify organizations against the Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF), giving it a solid footing in the UK’s evolving digital identity ecosystem.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Contactless fingerprint, face biometrics added to Pakistan’s national IDV system

Facial photographs and iris scans are now legally recognized as biometric identifiers for Pakistan’s national and digital identity system, complementing…

 

Hong Kong launches corporate identity sandbox, connects e-gov services with Shanghai

Hong Kong has launched a sandbox for its business identity program CorpID, inviting public and private service providers to conduct…

 

2025 saw the quiet consolidation of America’s biometric border

By the end of 2025, it was no longer credible to describe the U.S. government’s use of biometrics in immigration…

 

New Virginia law tests a time limit approach to teen social media use

Virginia will begin enforcing a new social media law on January 1 that, by default, will limit children under 16…

 

AI, fraud and market timing drive biometrics consolidation in 2025 … and maybe 2026

Biometric Update reported on nearly 50 acquisitions in total during calendar 2025, about 10 more than in 2024, which had…

 

One check to rule them all: quest for reusable age assurance to ramp up in 2026

At first, the idea of reusable identity might sound redundant. After all, what is identity if not a stable set…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events