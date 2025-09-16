Continuum Identity launches to bring ‘human touch’ to reusable digital identity

France-based startup Continuum Identity has emerged from stealth mode to deliver digital identity solutions for seamless use in everyday life.

Continuum Identity bills its portfolio as “practical solutions for digital identity.” It includes a CID platform for identity and access management (IAM), physical access control systems, visitor management systems and digital KYC software for identity verification.

The company claims that its combination of innovation with a “human touch” and focus on lasting partnerships differentiate it from the competition.

“At Continuum Identity, we believe that digital identity should be more than just secure,” says the launch announcement. “It should be seamless, intuitive, and empowering — a key enabler of active citizenship in today’s connected world.”

Idemia veteran Nicolas Garcia is founder and CEO. He spent more than a decade at Idemia, including as VP of marketing and services, in addition to five years as a business unit manager for biometric terminals with Morpho, based in South Africa.

In those roles, Garcia says in a launch video, “I was involved with biometrics, access control, security, or in one word, with identity access management.”

From there, his work experiences took him around the world. Garcia says he observed the same importance of identity everywhere, the same challenges with applications that operate as silos, and organizations addressing identity security with what he refers to as a “grudge budget.” They feel obliged to address regulations and security risks, but Garcia suggests that addressing the first two points could change the latter.

The notion that people should be able to reuse the same digital identity across various applications has been gaining traction, and is identified as a key trend in Goode Intelligence’s recent market report on Identity Verification.

Garcia’s LinkedIn profile states that Continuum Identity began operations in April. The CEO also published a book on “Layman’s Terms Biometrics: A Journey into Biometrics, Access Control and Time and Attendance” in 2018.

Article Topics

access control | biometrics | Continuum Identity | digital identity | identity access management (IAM) | reusable digital ID | startup