Dock Labs teams up with Identity Fusion on digital ID upgrade

| Masha Borak
Reusable digital identity provider Dock Labs will be providing its technology to Identity Fusion, the identity and access management (IAM) company that serves clients such as Toyota, Johnson & Johnson and the U.S. Defense Information Systems Agency.

Identity Fusion plans to integrate Dock’s verifiable credentials to upgrade its identity offerings, the company’s CEO Bill Nelson announced.

“By integrating Dock Labs’ verifiable credential technology, we’re transforming legacy IAM systems into modern, fraud-resistant solutions that reduce costs and improve user experiences,” says Nelson.

Verifiable credentials and ID wallets will help eliminate redundant identity proofing, reduce fraud and enable reusable identity verification across industries like finance and healthcare, the firm says in a release.

The U.S. and UK-headquartered firm is known for architecting, deploying, and supporting products in the ForgeRock Identity Platform, Okta’s Identity Suite and Ping Identity’s PingOne Platform.

“This partnership represents a major step forward in how businesses verify and manage identities, ensuring security without sacrificing convenience,” says Nelson.

Dock Labs, on the other hand, is promising to deliver verifiable credentials that are cryptographically secured and cannot be altered or forged. The Swiss firm has recently published a webinar inviting Amazon to talk about digital credentials, mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) and the EU Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet.

