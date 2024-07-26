FB pixel

Digital identity security company Linx gets $33M in funding

| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Digital identity security company Linx gets $33M in funding
 

New York-based Linx Security has secured $33 million in funding to accelerate the development of its digital identity security system. Index Ventures and Cyberstarts led the round, which included contributions from Cerca Partners, Knollwood Investment Advisory and entrepreneurs Mickey Boodaei, Rakesh Loonkar, Assaf Rappaport and Yinon Costica. Crunchbase identifies the funding as a series A round.

The company underlines the significance of a robust identity security system by citing the sobering statistics from a market report on identity-related security breaches from Verizon and the Identity Defined Security Alliance. The identity security software brings together identity, security, and IT ops teams, the company says.

Linx aims to overcome the limitations of existing identity management tools by offering identity mapping, the company says. The system gives organizations control over the entire identity lifecycle by monitoring the relationships between users, their identities, and the permissions required to access company data and resources.

“Our platform empowers organizations to navigate the complexities of identity security and governance with confidence, ensuring they stay ahead of evolving threats and regulatory requirements,” says Israel Duanis, chief executive officer and co-founder of Linx Security.

To showcase the functionality of its software, Linx identified unregulated access to a client’s code repository. This involved identifying user accounts and their corresponding owners, evaluating permissions, and assessing associated risks. The software detected that a former employee still had active and unsecured access.

“Identity is the top threat vector for the modern enterprise. Identity teams under the CISO, are struggling to cope with a growing number of tasks and suffer from antiquated legacy solutions,” says Gili Raanan, founder of Cyberstarts.

Coming out of stealth mode, the team led by Israel Duanis and Niv Goldenberg (chief product officer) is already working with companies across financial services, retail, real estate, and technology.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

California running hackathons to promote mDL adoption in different industries

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) invites businesses, public agencies, and individuals to create applications that utilize the state’s…

 

Raonsecure up to 5M biometric authentication subscribers in Japan

South Korea-based Raonsecure has surpassed 5 million monthly active users for its biometric authentication subscription service in Japan, as it…

 

IT systems for US security clearances at risk, GAO says

As the four-year-old U.S. Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) continues to build out the National Background Investigation Services (NBIS)…

 

Migration identity policy should follow KYC’s example: researcher

Organizations that guarantee migrants’ identities and onboard undocumented and unregistered individuals into public registries should have more policy and legal…

 

Registration for Thailand’s digital wallet launches

Thailand’s new digital wallet scheme could attract over 1.6 million shops as Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai announces eligibility for around…

 

Nigeria election agency wants robust protection for biometric voter database

The Independent National Electoral Commission of Nigeria (INEC) is seeking firmer collaboration with the country’s data protection commission to enhance…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events