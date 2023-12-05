Deutsche Telekom works with Bielefeld University students on digital identity project

Deutsche Telekom and Bielefeld University are partnering for the self-sovereign access management (SESAM) university cooperation project in which experts from Deutsche Telekom and T-Labs, the company’s research and development team, introduced concepts pertaining to digital identity and self-sovereign identity (SSI) to over 100 IT students at the university.

The SESAM project focuses on improving access control to efficiently manage office spaces shared between multiple companies. SSIs make it possible to share only required information from the ID in order to grant access.

Students broke up into 11 teams and were tasked with developing apps to manage room access and display employee login for hypothetical customers. Students were in contact with the full-stack development team at Telekom IT and had access to some on-site. They also regularly met for check-ins and progress updates.

This hands-on project provides networking opportunities and prepares students for internships and entry level positions. The project also reflects T-Labs decentralized systems research focus area.

Deutsche Telekom recently began collaborating with two new customers for digital identity wallets as part of its larger digital ID strategy.

Article Topics

Deutsche Telekom | digital identity | identity access management (IAM) | self-sovereign identity