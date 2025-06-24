Identity verification to surpass $20B by 2030 amid transition to reusable digital ID

Total global revenue from identity verification services will exceed $20 billion by 2030, with digital identity verification passing traditional identity verification in volume along the way, according to the latest research from Goode Intelligence.

The report “Identity Verification; Market and Technology Analysis, Adoption Strategies and Forecasts 2025-2030 – 3rd Edition” describes an industry transitioning to reusable ID, and forecasts the “peak” of traditional IDV.

The market is in the midst of a rapid transition from a reliance on biometric checks against physical, government-issued identity documents like passports, driver’s licenses and national ID cards to reusable digital identity verification, the report says.

Goode Intelligence Founder and CEO Alan Goode attributes the growth of reusable digital identity verification to the greater availability of government-issued digital identities, and says the development will lead to a market opportunity above $11.4 billion by 2030.

“There is also significant revenue opportunity for a wide range of connected services and technology,” Goode says. “These technology building blocks are identified in the report and are pivotal to the development and operation of identity verification. They include Orchestration Services, PKI, Risk Management, Fraud and Privacy Management, Authentication, and Digital Trust Services. In addition to the forecast revenue opportunity figure of over $20 billion we expect a further $15-20 billion in revenue from these connected technology building blocks that are crucial to delivering identity verification services.”

The report examines the transition from traditional to reusable ID verification, what reusable digital identity verification will look like to users and who will supply the technology, how traditional IDV suppliers can manage the transition and what major regional differences will influence the market. It considers the foundational building blocks for identity verification, whether Big Tech will dominate digital wallets, and whether the EU will meet the lofty goals of its Digital Identity Wallet.

The research also delves into the number of face biometrics checks, liveness checks, deepfake detection checks, identity document chip scans and Verifiable Credential checks will be performed, and how government and private-sector issued digital identity apps and wallets will be issued.

“It is critical for traditional IDV suppliers to transition to newer models of identity verification that leverage digital identity,” Goode notes. “If you haven’t got a strategy to achieve this, you need to get one now as you will face decline.”

Goode Intelligence also collaborated with Biometric Update on the recent “2025 Online Biometric Age Assurance Market Report & Buyers Guide – UK Edition” and “2025 Face Liveness Market Analysis & Buyer’s Guide.”

