SQR selected by Isle of Man central registry for digital identity verification

The Isle of Man Government’s Central Registry has selected SQR to provide an independent identity verification solution for beneficial owners, in collaboration with software development firm PDMS. SQR’s application, certified by the UK Government’s Digital Identity and Trust Framework (DIATF), will be utilized to verify identities.

The Central Registry sought proposals from digital identity providers in a bid to enhance the accuracy of its beneficial ownership database and support the Isle of Man’s commitment to international responsibility and sustainability.

Ann Corlett MHK, political member for Digital Isle of Man, remarks: “It’s encouraging to see SQR’s innovative solution, which won the Isle of Man FinTech Innovation Challenge, being implemented. This partnership demonstrates the talent and forward-thinking capabilities of our local businesses and reinforces our commitment to maintaining the Island’s reputation as a leading jurisdiction in the global digital economy.”

With the new service set to begin this month, beneficial owners required to verify their identity will receive email notifications.

Rebecca Glassey, SQR’s product and operations manager, adds: “We are proud to help the Isle of Man evolve with global best practices. Our solution will provide a secure and user-friendly platform for both the Central Registry and beneficial owners, benefiting all parties involved.”

Upon verification, they will receive a reusable digital identity that can be shared securely with other SQR partner organizations, easing onboarding processes in regulated sectors, according to the company.

SQR CEO Shelley Langan-Newton expresses her satisfaction, stating, “Being awarded this contract aligns with our mission to enhance safety and deter criminal activity through verified company ownership. We are proud to support the Isle of Man Government and its Central Registry in achieving high standards of corporate governance.”

Recently, Langan-Newton was selected for five categories in the Digital Women Awards, which is set to be held in London this September.

