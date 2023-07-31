Yoti achieves accessibility standard for digital identity verification

London-based digital ID software company Yoti says its Identity Verification solution has achieved Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.2, an internationally recognized set of recommendations for improving web accessibility.

To achieve WCAG 2.2, Yoti had to meet two sets of criteria: Level A requirements, which prohibit elements that make the product inaccessible for people with disabilities to use, and Level AA requirements, which confirm products are usable and understandable for the majority of people with or without disabilities.

Yoti gives the example of changing the text used in instructions for people submitting selfie biometrics to make it more readable for people with a range of disabilities in a blog post.

Yoti has yet to reach the advanced Level AAA but said in a release it is determined to reach Level AA across the majority of its products, which aside from Identity Verification also include Age Verification and a Digital ID app.

Yoti recently announced that its identity verification software is available from the Salesforce AppExchange. Meanwhile, the company is seeking permission from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to use facial age estimation tools as friction rises around video gaming restrictions policies in the United States.

Article Topics

accessibility | biometrics | certification | digital identity | identity verification | standards | Yoti