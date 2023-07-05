Jumio ID verification on Airbnb goes global as Regula, Yoti, Veriff unveil integrations

Identity verification for Airbnb users is being expanded to all rental customers and hosts with selfie biometrics from Jumio to further increase trust on the platform.

Selfies are not required in all cases, and various types of identity documents, including passports, driver’s licenses and national ID cards can be uploaded to confirm the data entered by the user. Those who have completed the process get a digital “identity verified” badge on their profile, according to the announcement.

Airbnb began asking users in some markets to submit selfies for biometric matching at the end of 2022. No cost to users is associated with the process.

The move to universal implementation was revealed by the property rental platform in February.

Airbnb began blocking the calendars of primary hosts who had not completed the process at the end of June, and preventing customers from booking reservations.

Vaiie integrates Regula document checks

Jersey-based global KYC provider Vaiie has integrated ID document scanning capabilities from Regula to help organizations offer fast and compliant identity verification.

Vaiie used the Regula Document Reader SDK to build an identity verification workflow appropriate for businesses in any industry and any geography, according to the company announcement.

“Regula is a highly regarded name in the identity verification space and is trusted by a number of blue chip and government organizations globally,” says Vaiie Solutions Architect Luke Hopton. “For Vaiie, building partnerships with trusted solutions providers such as Regula is essential, particularly in an ever-changing regulatory landscape where we need to continually adapt as the market matures.”

ID document checks can be carried out in real-time through a mobile device or desktop camera through a web application, Regula says. The company’s technology verifies the authenticity of the document by analyzing its security features and performs document liveness detection. The data in the visual zone, machine-readable zone (MRZ), electronic RFID chip, barcode and elsewhere are cross-checked for inconsistencies that can indicate fraud.

Regula’s document template database now holds more than 12,500 ID templates from 247 countries and territories.

Yoti joins Salesforce marketplace

Yoti’s identity verification software is now available from the Salesforce AppExchange.

Enterprises using Salesforce can generate sessions for users to capture their identity documents and selfie biometrics. Data from identity documents can be lifted directly into Salesforce through the integration. The result of the sessions are visible from the Salesforce dashboard.

Yoti says the integration can help speed up onboarding while strengthening ID checks, and allow enterprises to improve their data management and compliance policies.

The company also says it intends to make its reusable digital ID, identity verification and electronic signature solutions globally accessible through no-code software-as-a-service delivery.

Taktikal e-signatures integrated with Veriff IDV

Businesses can now link electronic signatures from Taktikal to identity verification with Veriff technology for stronger security and compliance.

The integration enables e-signatures on Taktikal’s Smartflows solution to qualify as advanced electronic signatures (AES) for regulatory compliance. It also allows Taktikal customers to serve users in markets like the UK and U.S., where mobile digital IDs are less common, according to the announcement.

Organizations can use Taktikal Smartflows to build, visualize and automate process like contracts, KYC checks and onboarding on a single platform.

Article Topics

document verification | identity verification | Jumio | KYC | Regula | selfie biometrics | Veriff | Yoti