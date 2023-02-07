Selfie biometrics for ID verification expand on Airbnb

One of the world’s largest online rental platforms is increasing its use of identity verification, which is sometimes but not always carried out with selfie biometrics. Meanwhile iDenfy and Shufti Pro have announced new customers, and Qoobiss has been approved for video ID verification in its home country.

Airbnb expands ID verification

Identity verification is coming to Airbnb for all rental customers by checking a photo of an ID document, the customer’s legal name and address, and possibly a selfie CNBC reports. As of Spring 2023, identity verification will be required for all bookings.

A representative of the company said the move was motivated by a perception among some who have abused the platform that the lack of identity verification means they cannot be held accountable. It also aligns Airbnb with traditional hotels, where identification is typically provided at check-in.

While Airbnb does not specifically mention biometrics on its help page for ‘verifying your identity’, it notes that a selfie may be requested and matched to the submitted ID document photo.

“We may need to ask you for a photograph along with your Government ID. If you can’t provide a selfie that matches your Government ID, you can contact us for an alternative verification method,” the post says.

Airbnb first began using selfie biometrics late last year. Its identity verification provider is Jumio.

The platform’s representative said that infrequent uses of identity fraud had been found in the past, including users paying with stolen credit cards, and fictitious guests and hosts using the system to transfer money.

Customer wins in healthcare, real estate and automotive sales

iDenfy has been selected by personalized digital health support platform Oviva to provide its full-stack identity verification for frictionless customer onboarding and compliance with KYC and AML requirements.

Users con contact dieticians or health professionals and coordinate with their health insurance system through the Oviva app.

The introduction of iDenfy’s selfie biometrics and other technologies will improve Oviva’s efficiency while reducing fraud, the companies say. Oviva sought biometric ID verification to increase security and simplify user journeys, and says that liveness detection is now a de-facto industry standard.

Residenture, a Switzerland-based startup that provides a real estate auction platform and other services, has also chosen iDenfy’s biometric identity verification and customer onboarding technology.

The deployment lowers barriers to joining auctions and speeds up the process, according to the announcement. iDenfy is providing liveness detection and face biometrics to detect spoofing, altered images, masks and deepfakes, and an in-house team of experts double-checks each verification in real-time.

“iDenfy’s verification solution helps us ensure a smooth customer experience from the start. We must ensure that every potential buyer and property seller is legitimate. The new process is simple, swift, and secure, leading us to have more competition and better results in our auctions,” says Residenture Co-founder Armin Topic.

Italian used vehicle sales platform Owny has selected Shufti Pro to make its identity verification processes stronger and comply with KYC and AML regulations with selfie biometrics.

The upgrade is intended to protect both buyers and sellers on the platform from fraud. The deployment of Shufti Pro’s technology reduces operational inefficiencies, reliably and accurately detects identity theft, and helps to secure customer transactions, according to the announcement.

“Having a serious and solid company alongside Owny is a fundamental strategic choice,” says Owny CEO Giacomo Raimondi. “This partnership allows Owny to be compliant with European regulations and is, above all, essential for the protection of our customers, which is what Owny and Shufti Pro care about the most.”

Romanian accreditation for Qoobiss

The Romanian Authority for Digitalization (ADR) has accredited Qoobiss for its video remote identity verification service

The Romanian startup’s digital KYC solution can now meet the KYC and AML regulations its clients are required to comply with in the country through its biometric identity verification checks. The approval applies to fully automated checks or those confirmed by a human operator.

Qoobiss says its identity verification aligns with the EU Regulation 910/2014 (eIDAS), ETSI 319 401 and ETSI TS 119 461 standards.

