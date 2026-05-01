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Malaysia’s MyDigital ID adds 29 partners as adoption grows

National digital id platform reaches 11M users and integrates across 100+ services as ecosystem expands
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  ID for All
Malaysia’s MyDigital ID adds 29 partners as adoption grows
 

Twenty-nine organizations have joined MyDigital ID, the Malaysian government’s decentralized digital ID system, in what a report calls “a significant step forward” for the country’s digital ecosystem.

Malaysia has positioned MyDigital ID as the foundation for its ongoing digital transformation. The system is integrated across more than 100 applications in the public and private sectors. To date, more than 11 million users have registered.

The Malaysian Reserve quotes Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who says “digital infrastructure today is no longer a supporting layer. It has become the backbone of how our nation functions.”

“Trust, once built through physical presence and human interaction, is now being tested in a space that is borderless, fast-moving, and increasingly exposed to risk,” he says. “Online scams, identity theft, and data exploitation are no longer isolated incidents. They are organized, evolving, and affecting people across all levels of society.”

“Without trust, digital progress loses its meaning. Without trust, adoption slows. And without trust, the very foundation of our digital economy becomes fragile.”

Datuk Raja Nushirwan Zainal Abidin, chairman of the board of directors for MyDigital ID, says adoption is accelerating. “At its peak we recorded 142,000 registrations in a single day while operating at less than 40 percent of its total capacity. Login usage has nearly doubled. This is not merely growth in numbers, but a shift in behaviour.”

He believes “digital identity in its truest sense matters only when it integrates seamlessly into daily life, secure, intuitive and dependable.” As such, metrics like returning users and more frequent engagements are encouraging signs.

The new collaborations include organizations working in cybersecurity, the country’s welfare ecosystem, education and digital technology. The expanded network is expected to improve identity verification processes, reduce duplication and enhance trust in digital transactions.

MyDigital ID has previously taken heat from auditors for issues around spending and governance.

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