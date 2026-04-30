St Vincent advances digital ID, civil registry overhaul

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has begun a seven‑day series of working sessions aimed at overhauling its civil registration and digital identity infrastructure.

It’s one of the most significant steps yet in the Caribbean country’s national digital transformation agenda as the in-country sessions involve key government stakeholders and a visiting group from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

Supported by the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project (CARDTP), the sessions will see senior officials and the PwC implementation team move forward on the modernization of the country’s civil registry and unique identification systems, reports St. Vincent Times.

The first phase of the programme focuses on the design and development of a new Unique Identification (UID) system intended to provide secure, trusted identity verification for citizens.

Discussions will cover system architecture, interoperability, registration processes and the secure management of identity data. Practical assessments of operational readiness and infrastructure needs will be conducted.

The UID system is expected to streamline access to public services and improve efficiency across government agencies.

The second phase will turn to the civil registry, which records vital events such as births and deaths. Officials will review the legal, governance and operational frameworks required to strengthen the accuracy and accessibility of official records. These upgrades are seen as essential foundations for future online services, digital transactions and the validation of digital certificates.

A dedicated working session of the National ID Committee will also convene during the week to address priority policy issues and guide key decisions. The initiative will conclude with the development of a baseline implementation package, confirmation of operational requirements and a detailed action plan outlining responsibilities and timelines.

The prime minister of Grenada Dickon Micthell set out an ambitiously connected vision for the Caribbean in 2030 last year. The CARICOM Single ICT Space would enable regional digital ID recognition. It would create a unified digital ecosystem enabling seamless movement of people, services and data across the region.

India has been active in touting its DPI solutions across the Caribbean, while the St. Vincent and the Grenadines tapped MOSIP to pilot its national digital identity system with hopes the digital ID could help with easing property transactions and land management too.

Article Topics

biometrics | Caribbean | Caribbean Digital Transformation Project (CARDTP) | civil registration | digital ID | digital identity | St. Vincent and the Grenadines