Mosaic SoC spatial chips point to continuous identity, biometric use cases

Mosaic SoC has raised $3.8 million in pre‑seed funding to develop ultra‑low‑power perception chips that give consumer devices real‑time spatial awareness.

It’s a capability that could potentially be significant in the biometrics and digital identity domains. The Zurich‑based startup is building dedicated system‑on‑chip hardware that processes visual and positional sensor data directly on the device.

This allows wearables, AR glasses and smartphones to understand their surroundings continuously without relying on power‑hungry processors or cloud‑based AI. Greater sensing abilities for wearables is becoming a significant category, with Apple investing in this area. The iPhone maker made one of its biggest ever acquisitions earlier this year for an Israeli company specializing in “facial skin micromovements.”

“Spatial intelligence shouldn’t require an application-class processor and a GPU,” says Alfio Di Mauro, CEO and cofounder of Mosaic SoC. “We built Mosaic SoC to deliver real-time perception at a fraction of the energy, so battery-powered devices can understand their environment without compromising form factor.”

These have implications for biometrics and digital identity as always‑on spatial awareness could enable continuous authentication, confirming not just who unlocked a device but who continues to operate it. Because Mosaic SoC’s chips process sensor data locally, they could potentially support privacy‑preserving identity checks that avoid sending raw biometric or behavioral data to the cloud.

AR glasses and other emerging form factors could gain the environmental understanding needed to support secure identity interactions, digital wallets and mobile ID use cases. Identity systems are shifting to zero‑trust models where spatial context becomes a potential identity signal. This would complement face, fingerprint or device‑based authentication.

Mosaic SoC’s chips are designed to be small and efficient enough to make smart glasses indistinguishable from regular eyewear while still delivering full spatial awareness. The hardware can build local maps, track objects and classify scenes, enabling features such as recalling where an item was last seen or generating a floorplan on the fly.

In smartphones, the chip can act as a co‑processor for the front camera, enabling continuous tracking and event‑triggered recording without draining the battery. The company says this approach removes complexity for device manufacturers by shipping the chip with a full application layer that ODMs can integrate rather than building perception capabilities from scratch.

The company’s founders Moritz Scherer and Alfio Di Mauro are PhD graduates from ETH Zurich with “deep expertise” in system-on-chip architecture, according to a release. The startup has already generated revenue through engineering contracts and expects to shift toward scalable product revenue as its chips reach the market.

Its architecture departs from competing ARM‑based designs by using a proprietary multi‑core system optimized for performance per watt. Mosaic SoC is also developing AI deployment toolchains and compilers so developers can run perception models efficiently on its silicon, with the long‑term ambition of evolving from a chip supplier into a full spatial‑computing platform.

Article Topics

AI chips | biometrics | consumer devices | digital identity | funding | Mosaic SoC