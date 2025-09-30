NEC, HID partner on biometric scanner with identity matching

NEC Corporation of America and HID have announced a strategic alliance, bringing together NEC’s advanced SmartScan software and HID’s biometric capture hardware in a “best-in-class solution designed to help public safety agencies and other mission-critical organizations strengthen security with reliable identity matching capabilities.”

Created for flexibility, and easily deployed through software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, the integrated product enables advanced centralized monitoring for operational oversight. It gives agencies access to high-quality images and fast processing for criminal bookings, civil enrollment, background checks and identity verification, with support for multiple biometric modalities, including fingerprints, palmprints, facial images, and irises, as well as scars, marks and tattoos.

“Our collaboration with NEC brings best-in-class biometric solutions to customers across the full ecosystem,” says Lena Abdelahad, senior vice president and managing director of Biometric Identity Technologies at HID. “Together we are delivering solutions that raise the bar for speed, security, and scalability to better protect identities.”

“Pairing NEC’s flexible, high-performance software with HID’s reliable hardware, we’re delivering the best of both worlds to customers,” says Gary Lac, vice president, solutions and sales with NEC Corporation of America. “Agencies can expect exceptional capture quality, streamlined deployment and a platform designed to evolve with their operational needs.”

HID debuts new FIDO credentials at GSX25

HID showcased several of its products at Global Security Exchange (GSX) 2025, including mobile access technology, passwordless authentication and a portfolio of high-definition, high-security printers and cloud-based issuance platforms.

Per a release, the firm offers FIDO-based credentials that provide passwordless access to business applications and physical spaces. It has two new FIDO products: “the Seos FIDO-Enabled Card combines Seos physical access technology with phishing-resistant FIDO 2.1 authentication in a secure, single credential. The MIFARE DESFire EV3 FIDO-Enabled Card integrates advanced MIFARE DESFire EV3 smart card technology also with FIDO 2.1 support for unified access.”

“Security remains foundational, but today’s organizations are equally focused on convenience, usability and adaptability,” says Ramesh Songukrishnasamy, senior vice president and chief technology officer at HID. “As businesses modernize their access control and identity systems, HID provides a seamless bridge to mobile and remote technologies, empowering transformation on the customer’s timeline and budget, with built-in interoperability and trust.”

Other products making an appearance included HID Mobile Access App and HID wallet credentials paired with HID Origo Bridge, a “channel-ready integration tool that enables rapid, no-code deployment;” HID’s flagship Signo Readers, and a cloud-based card issuance platform, HID FARGO Connect, to streamline the onboarding process, for remote employees and those in geographically dispersed areas.

