SITA and NEC partner on digital identity interoperability, airport biometrics

SITA and NEC Corporation have joined forces in a collaboration designed to accelerate the adoption of digital identity technology in the travel industry.

NEC is joining SITA’s Digital Travel Ecosystem, an open, interoperable framework that connects various systems for real-time digital identity verification. Developed in partnership with Indicio, SITA’s ecosystem creates a unified and scalable framework that eliminates the need for direct integrations between issuers and verifiers, simplifying adoption for airports, airlines, and governments.

Indicio brings a privacy-by-design approach to the development of a way for passengers to securely share their digital credentials. Idemia is also a partner on this initiative.

Goode Intelligence recently forecast that by 2029 over 1.27 billion travelers will be benefiting from digital identity issued by both governments and commercial organizations including airlines, train operators, and sea travel operators.

The Digital Travel Ecosystem is intended to ensure that travelers’ digital identities are recognized and trusted around the world. The project will bring together identity management market players to create an open, secure and interoperable framework to allow digital identities to be used without any integration between the issuer and verifier.

With 28% of airlines and 43% of airports planning to implement biometric identity management solutions in the next 12 months, demand for interoperable systems is growing. The Digital Travel Ecosystem reduces the need for direct integrations between identity issuers and verifiers, enabling more efficient and cost-effective operations for airlines, airports, and border control agencies.

This interoperability enhances passenger processing speeds and optimizes resource use, increasing the adoption of digital identities by passengers, helping the industry reduce bottlenecks, improve security, and the passenger experience.

