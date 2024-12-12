FB pixel

Cluj Airport chooses SITA biometrics to power sustainable travel operations

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Border and Port Security  |  Trade Notes
Romania’s second busiest airport, the Cluj Avram Iancu International Airport, has entered into a collaboration with airport biometrics provider SITA for the deployment of technology that will streamline airport operations and offer a pleasant travel experience for passengers.

Both parties signed a Letter of Intent in this regard recently, according to an announcement, which will allow Cluj Airport to conduct a number of pilot projects and proof of concepts to deploy SITA’s solution for real-life scenarios with the aim of solving major environmental and operational challenges.

The two parties believe the envisaged pilots will enable Cluj Airport to assess advanced systems that can improve passenger flow, baggage handling, and energy efficiency, thereby advancing the airport’s sustainable operations objectives.

They hold that the deal, which has research and development as a central element, will also see other initiatives such as joint workshops to exchange knowledge on emerging technologies and trends on aspects including passenger processing, mobile technologies, and biometrics.

President for SITA Europe, Sergio Colella, said of the partnership: “As the aviation industry faces unprecedented demands for smarter, more sustainable travel solutions, this cooperation with Cluj Avram Iancu International Airport means we can bring innovation directly to the forefront of airport operations.”

“Together, we are not only envisioning but actively creating the future of air travel, through projects that will showcase how technology can transform every step of the passenger journey. From reducing wait times to cutting environmental impact, our collaboration aims to set new standards that will serve as a model for airports around the world.”

In his own remarks, the CEO of Cluj Airport, David Ciceo, praised SITA “for their recent opening of a new technology hub in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, aimed at advancing the future of air travel through cutting-edge innovation and truly appreciate their choice for a global research center.”

He added: “We wish to take advantage of this opportunity to collaborate with one of the most important leaders in air transport technology, because Cluj International Airport, has amongst its strategic priorities, investments in innovative and new technological solutions which will make our industry more resilient and sustainable for the years to come.”

SITA has several partners and customers for its airport biometrics offering with Taiwan’s biggest airport among the latest to sign up.

