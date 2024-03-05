SITA cements Indicio relationship and digital ID focus with series A funding

SITA is renewing its financial stake in Indicio, with the announcement that it is participating as the lead investor in the company’s Series A funding round. It is a further move in the air transportation tech giant’s ongoing mission to embrace and implement digitization and digital identity systems across the air travel industry.

“Digital identity is the biggest catalyst for change in air transport in more than a decade,” says Jeremy Springall, senior vice president of borders at SITA, in a company release. “The emergence of digital identities means we can fundamentally rethink today’s complex passenger journey to make it easier, faster, and connected with the wider travel ecosystem. It will simplify the identification process at every step and open up opportunities for the air transport industry to fully embrace the benefits of seamless travel and the digital economy.”

Indicio’s tools allow passengers to create a digital travel credential (DTC) in line with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards, which is then stored in a mobile digital wallet as a verifiable credential. The DTC and digital identity can have travel documents such as visas, boarding passes and incentives programs added on to reduce friction for passengers as they navigate identity checks, border control and boarding. SITA and Indicio co-developed the decentralized DTC for the Aruba Happy One Pass program.

“We are transforming every part of our collective digital journey by adding the kind of trust that has previously been elusive and is blocking the evolution of the digital economy,” says Heather Dahl, CEO of Indicio. “When you can be sure of the source and integrity of any data, you can rearrange the world to make it a much better and better-functioning place. Trust has always been the bedrock of prosperity and growth. With SITA as a partner, this is the kind of digital transformation we are talking about, where trust in verified data enables everything.”

The total amount raised by Indicio and SITA’s contribution to it were not disclosed.

