Biometrics, digital ID make ‘fully digital travel experience’ a reality: IATA

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is claiming a win following a biometrics proof-of-concept (PoC) which, according to a release, involved “two passengers using different digital wallets and travel credentials on a round-trip between Hong Kong and Tokyo.”

The two-day PoC involved partnerships with Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong International Airport, Narita International Airport, Branchspace, Facephi, NEC, Neoke, Northern Block and SICPA. Airport elements were conducted in a live environment, building on a 2023 PoC carried out in a test environment.

Variety of verifiable credentials put to digital wallet test

The participating travelers’ respective digital wallets included a passport, company ID and frequent flyer credentials to allow access to personalized offers, flight booking, visa applications, travel documentation, online check-in and digital boarding passes. The “successful journey” integrated seven verifiable credentials: ePassport copy, live biometric image, visa copy, company ID, frequent flyer membership, order, and boarding pass.

IATA and partners then ran the standard airport objective for biometrics firms: seamless progression through airport processes and checkpoints – including bag drop, security, immigration and boarding – using biometric authentication, eliminating the need to show travel documents.

“A seamless fully digital travel experience powered by digital identity and biometrics has moved from theory to proven reality,” says Nick Careen, senior vice president for operations, safety, and security for IATA. “The challenge now is to make this more efficient travel experience available to all travelers. There is good reason for optimism. With One ID standards already in place,” he says, “the industry could be ready for this in the very near future.”

IATA declares industry standards to support digitized travel ‘fit for purpose’

Careen notes the EUDI Wallet scheme as evidence that government efforts to adopt digital travel credentials based on ICAO standards are picking up pace. Demonstrated interoperability at existing biometric systems at both Hong Kong and Tokyo’s Narita airports shows the necessary flexibility. A Trusted Issuer Registry was also successfully tested.

Per IATA’s guide to digital identity and biometrics, global passenger numbers are expected to double by 2041, from approximately four billion in 2019 to eight billion in 2040, growing at an average annual rate of 3.3 percent. Biometrics will be a key in accommodating these numbers. The industry, says IATA, “needs to implement automation, digitalization, and efficient seamless processes to manage this growth.”

The One ID initiative is part of that vision. IATA has expanded its digital ID for passenger processing from strictly airport-based biometrics to pre-travel preparation at home. “Through the contactless travel and digitalization of admissibility, passengers can arrive at the airport ready to fly, and then move in a contactless manner through all airport touchpoints,” IATA says.

The concept also factors in the principles of maximum user control over data and sharing minimum necessary data for transactions. Biometrics are opt-in and can be opted out of at any time. Benefits for passengers include reduced queues and faster processing at airport touchpoints.

One ID, says IATA, is “designed as a system of agreed controls that govern the interactions between all participants, where each stakeholder knows their role, rights, and obligations.” In this sense, it best accommodates diverse integrations, user privacy and the kind of digitized throughput that will be necessary if the airports of the future are to avoid terminal gridlock.

